Xbox and Xbox 360 Titles Coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming is expanding to include games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 platforms. Today Microsoft announced sixteen titles making their way to the cloud service.
The newly-added games are as follows:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Double Dragon Neon
- Fable II
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Kameo
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
This is a good mix of titles, from original releases to Xbox Live Arcade classics. Note that Jetpac Refuelled and both Viva Pinata games are touch control enabled. The Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is currently accessible to anyone subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.