Xbox and Xbox 360 Titles Coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming is expanding to include games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 platforms. Today Microsoft announced sixteen titles making their way to the cloud service.

The newly-added games are as follows:

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled

Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise

This is a good mix of titles, from original releases to Xbox Live Arcade classics. Note that Jetpac Refuelled and both Viva Pinata games are touch control enabled. The Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is currently accessible to anyone subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.