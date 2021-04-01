Blasting Blocky Bugs in Earth Defense Force: World Brothers Release Date Trailer

It’s been almost seventy years since giant ants terrorized Los Angeles, or at least walked across a postcard of Los Angeles in the black and white scifi movie Them!. Since then any number of creepy-crawlies have terrorized humanity, sometimes in high-end blockbusters but more often in B-grade knock-offs that are more enthusiastic than actually good. That’s not necessarily a bad thing for movies and for games it works out even better, as evidenced by the ongoing success of the Earth Defense Force series. Pure scifi schlock at its finest, EDF has been building its popularity since the PS2 days, going from a super-cheap budget release to a full-featured title that gets deeper with each new entry in the series. The core is always the same, in that there are dozens of giant ants, spiders, robots, spaceships, and who knows what else invading a highly destructible city, but each new entry offers new ways to fight off the invaders. The next game coming up is Earth Defense Force: World Brothers and it’s looking very different from anything that’s come before.

EDF: World Brothers is a spin-off from the main series, which admitted has had variable results at best. World Brothers looks to be a more approachable entry, complete with a voxelized Lego-ish presentation that seems more inviting for an all-ages crowd than the usual M-rated insect carnage. The voxel engine is a major theme, including the shape of the world being a cube before the invaders tore it apart into individual areas floating in space, each one a new level for the EDF to battle across. Fighting through the levels not only frees the Earth but earns new characters who can join and fight beside you, letting you build your own unit of four soldiers of varying abilities. There are one hundred EDF soldiers to recruit, many of which come from older entries in the series while others are brand-new, and a big part of the fun should be putting together the best team with “best” meaning whatever you feel like at the time.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers was announced last summer and not a lot has been heard about it since, but as of today that’s getting ready to change. A new trailer has released complete with the announcement of a May 27 release date, available for PS4, PC by way of Steam, and even Switch. There are still a lot of unanswered questions but whatever else World Brothers may be, it’s a new EDF game about blasting thousands of bugs into their component cubes while the cheesiest dialogue imaginable pushes the plot along.