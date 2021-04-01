Flee Zombies and Free Prisoners with April’s PlayStation Plus Games

April has officially gotten underway, and with the start of a new month comes the arrival of new monthly titles being available for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Starting on April 6, PlayStation Plus members on PS4 will be able to check out two titles that both feature zombies: Bend Studio’s open world title Days Gone, and the horde shooter from Rebellion Developments, Zombie Army 4: Dead War. Meanwhile, PS5 owners will get day one access to Oddworld: Soulstorm, the Abe’s Exoddus re-imagining that will also launch on PS4 and PC on that same day. All three of these games will be available to download for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers until May 3.

For more on the above titles, be sure to check out our reviews for Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War.