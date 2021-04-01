Monster Hunter Rise Guide: Sub-Camp Location

When traversing around a map in Monster Hunter Rise, it’s usually quick and snappy with the help of a Palamute. For those looking to get into fights even faster, each map has additional camps that can be unlocked once they’ve been discovered by talking to Kagero the merchant who will give the hunter a task to complete in order for it to be built. Some of these camps are decently hidden, so below we’ve made a showcase of where they are on the map in addition to what objective needs to be completed in order to unlock it.

Shrine Ruin



There’s only one camp in the Shrine Ruins, located in the mountain area towards the far north of the map. In order to unlock this camp, hunters will need to defeat 8 small Izuchi in the Shrine Ruins.

Frost Islands

Sub-Camp 1



The first camp in the Frost Islands is found on the western side of the map on the top layer where it can be entered either from climbing over the rock walls or through a small entry way to the north. In order to unlock this camp, hunters will need to defeat 8 Zamite in the Frost Islands.

Sub-Camp 2



The second camp in the Frost Islands is found in the northeast close to the shipwreck where hunters can enter from climbing the walls or a path from the west. In order to unlock this camp hunters will need to gather 2 Warm Pelts and 4 Monster Bone S. Warm Pelts are commonly found from carving Kelbi, while Monster Bone S can be found at most bone piles in maps. Each are found commonly in the Shrine Ruins.

Flooded Forest



There’s only one camp in the Flooded Forest located to the north eastern part of the map hidden in a cliff side that will need to be entered through a side open area. In order to unlock this camp hunters will need to defeat 8 small Wroggi in the Flooded Forest.

Sandy Plains

Sub-Camp 1



The first camp in the Sandy Plains is located in the Southwest on the upper level, where it hides situated between what appears to be a ruined building structure of some kind. In order to unlock this camp hunters will need to defeated 8 Kestodon in the Sandy Plains.

Sub-Camp 2



The second camp in the Sandy Plains is located in the Northeast and can be accessed by scaling the rock wall or from a small hole interest to the northwest. In order to unlock this camp hunters will need one Lagombi Pelt and two Monster Bone M. Monster Bone M can be found by defeating many smaller monsters such as Great Wroggi, Aknosom, Khezu, Great Baggi and Kulu-Ya-Ku in low rank.

Lava Caverns

Sub-Camp 1



The first camp in the Lava Caverns is in the fart northeast on the upper level. It can be reached simply by going to the farthest point, but be sure to watch out for many holes along the way. In order to unlock this camp hunters will need to defeat 8 Uroktor in the Lava Caverns.

Sub-Camp 2



The second camp in the Lava Caverns is on the western side of the upper level in a broken circle. It’s close to the broken bridge on the map, and crossing that will be close to where the camp lies. In order to unlock this camp, hunters will need one Tetranadon Hide and two Monster Bone L. Monster Bone L is found from larger monsters like Rathian and Somnacanth in low rank.