New NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Trailer Shows Off The Simple Life

While NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is known from the black scrawl disease, foul mouthed Kainé and the heart breaking story of Emil, Square-Enix wanted to remind everyone today on April 1 that their is more in the world of NieR for players. Yes, the black scrawl infected world has many day to day activities including gardening, fishing, observing wildlife and meeting with the quirky neighbors. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will release for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 23, and the trailer showcasing Nier enjoying the simple life can be viewed here.