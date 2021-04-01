On April Fool’s Only, Green Lava Studios Volume 1 from Limited Run Games

The problem with April Fool’s Day is that most of the jokes just don’t commit. Sure, every once in a while you get something like Conan Chop Chop, which starts out as a joke but is so well received that it graduates to reality, but far less often is the idea taken all the way no matter the financial sinkhole it may become. Limited Run Games went the full commitment route today with its April Fool’s joke, Green Lava Studios Volume 1, which is an actual real thing you can order and receive.

Green Lava Studios Volume 1 combines three game-type activities into a single disc, two of which sell digitally for a dollar apiece and the other of which breaks the bank at $5.99. The two dollar games are My Name is Mayo and My Name is Mayo 2, a pair of clicker games about tapping a jar of mayonnaise, while the digitally-pricier Mr Massagy is a “dating sim” that turns your controller into a vibrator. For your neck and back muscles; don’t make things weird. All three games have been wrapped up into a single bundle on PS4, which you can now own and preserve physically on your shelf forever with an order window of one day only.

On the one hand, Green Lava Studios Volume 1 is definitely a joke, but on the other it’s also a real thing you can really order and receive in the mail. It’s not part of the Limited Run Games numbered collection, so series completionists don’t need to feel bad about missing out, but it’s also bizarrely difficult to resist. If you need a one-off oddity to balance your PS4 copy of Poop Slinger (not LRG but it does actually exist, long weird story) then head over to Limited Run Games and snag a copy before midnight EST today.