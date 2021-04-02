Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.5 Trailer Showcases Final Nier Raid

One of the final major updates to come before the next expansion later this year, Square Enix has released a trailer showcasing what you can expect from the upcoming patch. The big highlight is of course the final installment into the Nier Raid among the various other features we can expect in less than two weeks:

New Main Story Quests Paglth’an Dungeon

YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse: The Tower of Paradigm’s Breach Alliance Raid

Sorrow of Werlyt Conclusion The Cloud Deck (Diamond Weapon)

“Save the Queen” Story Continues Zandor large scale area Increased Resistance Rank Cap

New Unreal Trial (Leviathan)

Crafters Update

Ishgard Restoration Update

Explorer Mode Update

Performance Update

Adjustments to PvE and PvP

New Custom Deliveries

New Mounts and Minions

While we won’t be getting a new Ultimate for quite some time, this content will have to hold us over for the next four the six months as we wait for Endwalker to come out. There will be at least one, if not two more major updates, one of which will be extending the story as Square Enix has done in the past, setting up the expansion even further. The Zandor large scale map should be the biggest draw for a long term perspective as it will benefit those doing the Relic Questline.

Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.5 will be made available for PC and PlayStation 4 on April 13, with the PlayStation 5 open beta going live that day for anyone with a PlayStation 4 license.