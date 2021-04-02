Knockout City Open Beta Now Available

Knockout City was announced earlier this year and had a closed beta a few weeks back. Now, as its release date draws closer, players can enjoy an open beta on any platform they choose. This new cross-play beta includes all of the content from the first beta – including three maps, ball types, and a special team KO playlist. A new map allows you to go through Futurama-esque tubes to go to and from in the Back Alley Brawl, while a new sniper ball locks onto foes from far away. New gear is available to change up your look, and there are new time-sensitive playlists to enjoy, while playing the beta unlocks content for icons on the game’s full launch on May 21.