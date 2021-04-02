LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Delayed Again

TT Games today announced that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been delayed out of its spring 2021 release window.

A Jedi Mind trick this is not. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is no longer releasing this spring. Taking to Twitter, the developers confirmed they need more time pulling together the largest LEGO game they’ve ever created.

Thanks to all our fans for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/tCDV9Ikftd — TT Games (@TTGames) April 2, 2021

It was quite clear that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga would meet some kind of delay. We’re already in April and we still didn’t have a release date. What’s most mysterious is that TT Games hasn’t offered up a new release window. Announced at E3 2019, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was supposed to launch fall 2020, but slipped to spring 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the fourth Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment title to be delayed this year. Back 4 Blood still maintains a 2021 release date, but both Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy have slipped to 2022. We’ll have to wait and see where LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga ends up.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently schedule for release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.