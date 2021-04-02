MLB The Show 21 Coming to Xbox Games Pass on Day One

Microsoft today revealed that MLB The Show 21 will be available to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on Xbox Games Pass players at launch.

The once PlayStation exclusive franchise is making another big step into the Xbox ecosystem. Developed by Sony San Diego and published by PlayStation Studios, MLB The Show 21 marks the first time ever the franchise will appear on Xbox platforms. Now, it’ll also appear on Xbox Games Pass at launch.

MLB The Show 21 standard edition will be available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It’s important to pay attention to what version you download as the game does not support Smart Delivery. If you want to play on an Xbox Series machine, make sure you select that version.

MLB The Show 21 is the biggest step yet for the franchise. Previously, the game had remained exclusive to PlayStation platforms. However, after inking a new licensing agreement with PlayStation last year, both PlayStation and MLB announced the franchise would arrive on more platforms. To sweeten the deal, MLB The Show 21 features cross-play and cross-progression across both brands.

MLB The Show 21 launches April 20 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.