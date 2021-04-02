MLB The Show 21 Reveals Updates to Franchise Mode and March to October

While the mainstays of the MLB The Show series will be familiar with the modes, new players over on the Xbox side of things will finally get a chance to experience the one sports game that closely represents its sport. While it is coming to GamePass on day one for subscribers, the tradition for PlayStation players continues on the latest generation hardware. San Diego Studios has posted a video of the changes that are coming to both Franchise Mode and March to October. If you are unfamiliar, March to October will have you playing key scenarios while managing the team through a season to help speed things up.

The biggest change, which has nothing to do with either mode, looks to be the user interface in the game. The look seems to be much more pleasant on the eyes. This year’s Franchise Mode was rebuilt to focus on the roots of being a general manager. Player projections will hold more weight in free agency and in trades. Trade metrics will focus on mostly player attributes with the contract and performance completing the cycle. Trade logic upgrades have been a focal point to help eliminate bad trades, while lineup AI and the way you set your depth chart also see a change. You will also be able to see how a player will play out down the road to help strategize your roster for years to come. Stadium Creator will also be a part of the modes as you can import up to 30 and can set them for either MLB or the minor leagues. You can watch the full reveal video below. MLB The Show 21 launches on April 16.