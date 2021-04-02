NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition Now Available on Apple Arcade

2K has announced that an arcade version of NBA 2K21 is now available for Apple Arcade. Known as NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, players on the Apple Arcade platform can now access 5-on-5 NBA basketball across multiple Apple devices. This version is built with a graphics engine that delivers impressive gameplay along with improved visuals, AI and animations. Arena Quick Match will allow to jump in on 5-on-5 NBA action featuring 2020-21 rosters. You can also experience over-the-top basketball on street courts in Blacktop Quick Match. You can also join a friend in cross play online multiplayer. Lastly, MyCAREER is present in the game which will allow players to create their player and progress through storylines. You can experience the game using a XBOX controller or DualShock controller.