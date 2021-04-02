New Game +, 60 FPS Performance Mode Patches Coming to Watch Dogs: Legion

Last year, Ubisoft launched the latest entry in their open world hacking series, which came out to a fairly mixed reception, including our own review which calls it “truly ambitious” but also “tedious and repetitive.”

Since its launch, the development team has been hard at work on fixing and updating Watch Dogs: Legion, including its most substantial update last month where the game added its promised online multiplayer component. During a recent AMA, Ubisoft confirmed two more updates that are headed to Watch Dogs: Legion: a New Game + option, and 60 FPS support on “next gen consoles”, which likely refers to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. While the response didn’t provide any additional details on when players can expect these updates, it is reassuring to know that both of these wanted features are actively being worked on.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.