Jet Lancer is an awesome 2D shooter with striking visual design and an engaging soundtrack. If you enjoy Jet Lancer’s music, then you’ll be glad to know the soundtrack is being pressed to vinyl.

Ship to Shore Phone Co. opened up pre-orders for the Jet Lancer soundtrack this week. The two-sided LP includes fourteen tracks total and is pressed to blue vinyl.

Pre-orders cost $22 and the Jet Lancer soundtrack is expected to ship in May 2021.