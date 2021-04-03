Sekai Project Reveals Acquisition of Feng’s Visual Novels

Sekai Project are no strangers to the visual novel localization and publishing game. They’ve been at it for years now, releasing classics and new indies in English.

This week they announced the acquisition of Feng’s library of visual novels. There are actually more than six titles, though some of them fall into the same series. Here’s the complete list:

Akaneiro ni Somaru Saka

Chiisana Kanojo no Serenade

Hoshizora e Kakaru Hashi, Hoshizora e Kakaru Hashi AA

Kanojo no Seiiki, Imouto no Seiiki, Gakkou no Seiiki

Yume to Iro de Dekiteiru

Zutto Mae Kara Joshi Deshita

You’ll notice that none of the games have received English titles yet. This announcement also does not provide any information about expected release windows or platforms they’ll be available for. Chances are it’s still a ways before any are quite ready for launch.