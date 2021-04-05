Additional AYA Neo Orders Available Via IndieGogo InDemand

The AYA Neo IndieGogo crowdfunding campaign raised its goal in less than a day. The platform is a Switch form factor Windows PC optimized for gaming.

While the funding campaign has ended, you’re still able to snag an AYA Neo unit. However, now they’re not as discounted as they were for the backers. Currently only a bundle is available via InDemand.

The bundle costs $1019 and includes the AYA Neo device itself with 1TB drive, as well as docking station, carrying case, screen protector, joystick cap, grip attachment and cable.