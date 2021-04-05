HyperX Now Offering Blue Clicky Switch in Alloy Origins Core Keyboard

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Keyboard is the company’s tenkeyless setup that has already had two different offerings in terms of its compatible switches. Today, HyperX announced it is adding the Blue Clicky Keys to the Alloy Origins Core lineup and that is available starting today via the HyperX US Shop. The Alloy Origins Core keyboard line is built from aircraft grade aluminum for durability and stability and features backlit RGB to bring out amazing colors. The RGB configuration can be customized via the HyperX NGENUITY Software. The keyboard retails for $89.99.

“HyperX is excited to add HyperX Blue mechanical switch es to the Alloy Origins Core lineup,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “Alloy Origins Core was designed specifically for TKL keyboard fans . A dding the new HyperX Blue switches alongside the existing r ed switch version allows gamers to choose their preferred switch type while receiving the top performance, reliability and style inherent in keyboards with HyperX-branded switches. ”