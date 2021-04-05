RE:Verse Beta Servers Go Live for Pre-Load

The announcement of RE:Verse was one that surprised many – but taking the Resident Evil franchise and turning it into a team deathmatch scenario is something that makes a lot of sense. The franchise’s diverse cast alongside its memorable settings make for a good fit for a TDM-style game. The beta itself goes live on April 7 and runs through April 10 – but PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC players can pre-load the beta information so they can get ready to enjoy a taste of what the game offers up right now. Pre-loads are great to see for full games – but perhaps even more useful for betas like this since they’re limited-time and pre-loading allows players to enjoy as much of the experience as possible.