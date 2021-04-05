Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight Drifts onto PC April 14

Decent 3D platformer games have only grown scarcer over the years, and it seems like fewer and fewer developers want to try their hand at the genre that basically dominated gaming in the 90’s. Well, there’s at least one more game maker willing to try their hand at it, and the resulting game, Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight, will be available on PC as of April 14. Offering players a mix of high adventure and classic, collect-a-thon platforming, Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight might be just the thing fans of the genre have been looking for.

As explorer/airship pilot Yukumo, players must collect, jump and dash their way through dungeons, temples and other scenic locations as they gather the scattered pieced of her crashed ship. As for what caused the crash in the first place, perhaps that will be revealed as Yukumo visits each location. Between excursions, players can enjoy the home city of the Nezu Tribe (a species of sentient, cat-like creatures) and upgrade Yukumo’s house. Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight features a photo mode for capturing the sights, music by Japanese musician Ujico and visuals crafted by developers who previously contributed to the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn.

Again, Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight will be available on April 14 for PC via Steam and GOG.