The Skylia Prophecy Coming on April 23 to Consoles

It’s been a little under six months since the PC release of The Skylia Prophecy hit Steam, but now console players will be able to enjoy the game. The story-heavy Metroidvania-style adventure features a miedeval setting and richly-detailed pixel art to help it stand out from the pack. Starring a young weapon-wielding woman named Mirenia, she can take folks out with either weapons or magic – and features of a mix of monsters to battle it out with.

An upgrade system keeps the action fresh, while the story unfolds to keep the player engaged from beginning to end. The game has been well-received on PC, where it launched this past November and enters the console market strong. Beyond combat, there’s also some puzzle-solving to do as well. Players can enjoy the game on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on April 23. Pre-orders launch on the Switch and Xbox One on April 16, but won’t be available on the PS Store.