Diablo II: Resurrected Single Player Technical Alpha Dates Announced

Blizzard has announced that a few lucky Diablo fans will be able to participate in the Diablo II: Resurrected single player Technical Alpha that will begin on PC this Friday, April 9 at 7:00 am Pacific Time. A limited selection of players who opted-in for the Technical Alpha will be chosen randomly and will receive instructional emails over the coming days. The Technical Alpha will conclude on Monday, April 12 at 10:00 am Pacific Time.

For this Alpha participants will be able to choose from three of the seven classes and play through the entire first two acts. The available classes will be the melee focused Barbarian, agile Amazon and spell slinging Sorceress. There will be no level caps so players could build their characters as much as they wish during the duration as the Alpha in order to prepare themselves to fight Duriel, the Lord of Pain in Lut Gholein.

Diablo II: Resurrected will see the classic game reborn in 4K resolution, full 3D rendering and a remastered soundtrack optimized for Dolby 7.1 surround sound. While this is an opportunity to showcase the updates in Diablo II, participants are reminded that the Technical Alpha is a work in progress but this will also be an opportunity to offer feedback as the game develops. For more information about Diablo II: Technical Alpha please check the blog post.