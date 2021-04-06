DRAMAtical Murder Now Officially Available in English

DRAMAtical Murder might be one of the best known boys love visual novels out there, but it never saw an official English release until now. Fortunately the wait is finally over as JAST Blue just launched the game on PC.

You can pick up DRAMAtical Murder on Steam, JAST’s digital storefront or on J-List for a physical copy. The on-disc copy and JAST digital version are fully uncensored. The Steam release has content cut to abide by Valve’s guidelines.

Steam players, however, will be able to buy off-site DLC to patch the cut content back into the Steam version.