E3 2021 Coming this June as a Digital-Only Event

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today announced that E3 is back for 2021 as an all-virtual event.

E3 2021 is officially happening. Last year’s E3 2020 was abruptly cancelled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ESA was unable to get an online event off the ground. For 2021, however, the ESA has gotten commitments from major publishers across the industry to participate. Even better, while rumors suggested the event might be locked behind a paywall, E3 2021 will be available to everyone for free.

Participating publishers include Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media. Notably absent are heavyweights like Activision Blizzard, Square Enix, EA, Bandai Namco, and PlayStation among others. More announcements are to come, so maybe we’ll see some of those current no-shows sign on to participate.

“For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA. “We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games.”

E3 2021 runs June 12 through June 15. The ESA also confirmed that E3 2022 will take place in-person. We’ll keep you updated as more details about E3 2021 trickle out.