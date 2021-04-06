Okami’s Amaterasu Receives Pop Up Parade Figure for Pre-Order

The Pop Up Parade series of collectibles has another very popular character coming. Okami’s main character, Amaterasu, is getting a very detailed figurine for fans to display.

Amaterasu is exquisitely shown in a majestic pose standing around 6.7 inches in height. She has fine, fur grooves along the chest and painted swirling patterns around the feet and tail. The default Reflector piece has transparent flames roaring from her back. An accessory representing Issun looks as if it’s hovering. Pre-ordering this lovely little statue means you also receive a matching postcard, a sample of which shows the product in a photograph.

Pre-orders are open from April 6 to May 13. However, Amaterasu will not be available to own until August. It’s not a long wait according to the Good Smile website so she will be part of your collection in no time.