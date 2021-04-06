Robotic City Builder The Colonists Lands on Consoles Next Month

Back in 2017, indie developers Codebyfire and Mode 7 teamed up to create The Colonists on PC, an adorable city builder that tasked players with using robots to construct their automated town.

Now, Auroch Digital has joined in to help bring The Colonists to consoles, as the grinning robots set their sights on a May 4 release date for PS4, Xbox One and Switch. Featuring updated controls and UI to fit the controller-based experience, along with new robot hats, the new trailer below provides players with a taste of the small-scale city builder.