Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition Releasing Next Month

After being pulled from storefronts, Save Me Mr Tako has gone under a huge overhaul to get ready to be re-released on Switch and Steam. While fans eagerly awaited and got excited for new updates, creator Chris Deneos finally revealed Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition and the planned release date for May 5. In addition to this, Limited Run Games also revealed they would be working on launching a physical version for Switch so players can add it to their collection. There’s no release or pre-order date for the physical edition just yet, but we’ll be sure to update when it goes live.

Save Me Mr Tako launches on Switch and Steam May 5 with a physical coming later. Check out the reveal posts below:

