Abandoned is a First-Person Survival-Horror Heading to PS5

Netherlands-based developer Blue Box Game Studios are hoping to provide an additional injection of the survival-horror on PS5, with their latest project Abandoned. Or at least that’s the pitch; announced on the official PlayStation blog, there’s not much to go on so far as gameplay is concerned, other than a brief teaser trailer with what is claimed to be an in-engine capture (albeit a work-in-progress) of how the game will look on PS5. Described as a “cinematic, first-person horror survival shooter set in a highly detailed open world environment”, Abandoned centers around main character Jason Longfield navigating an unknown rural environment in an attempt to escape his captors.

Or, as the teaser trailer’s narrator describes: “a blood-loving community led by a religious nut-job”. This will be Blue Box’s second currently-announced project, following from last year’s similarly horror-centric The Haunting, which is currently in Early Access on Steam. Though the below trailer doesn’t show any gameplay, Abandoned is stated to release exclusively for PS5 in Q4 of 2021.