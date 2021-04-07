Children of Morta Family Trials Header

Dead Mage’s Children of Morta Gets Biggest Update Yet Via Family Trials

By

More than eighteen months after it first released back in September 2019, developer Dead Mage’s brilliant take on roguelite, dungeon-crawling in the form of Children of Morta, is today getting quite possibly one of its biggest content updates thus far. In what’s been a steady stream of new content and updates alike throughout 2020 and beyond. What’s more, it’s completely free for anyone who owns a copy of the game already.

Family Trials distils the base game’s experience right down to a solitary, single-life run where it’s all about how far and how long you can survive. Faced against an even greater number of foes at one time — more than what players usually come up against in the game’s main campaign — Family Trials is a more traditional take on the standard roguelite formula, with skills and traits to stack along the way as well as the ability to custom-tailor your build depending on the character you choose to take on the challenge. Children of Morta, as well as its newly-released update Family Trials, is available now across PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC.