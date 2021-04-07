Crysis Remastered gets Next-Gen Upgrade, New Mission in Latest Update

Crytek today released a new update for Crysis Remastered that includes a next-gen upgrade and the return of an infamous mission.

Crysis Remastered has just gotten a huge jolt to the system in its latest update. Players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can now enjoy the game operating closer to PC specs thanks to a free upgrade. Furthermore, all four console versions receive a new level to play through. That’s right, the infamous Ascension level has finally been re-added to the game.

In Ascension, you pilot an MV-24H Vulture VTOL off an island while coming under heavy fire. The level, which launched with the base game back in 2007, had been cut out of all subsequent releases. A previous update for Crysis Remastered on PC brought the level back. Now, it’s here for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.

As for next-gen consoles, there are three modes per console with each focusing on delivering something different. There’s performance, quality, and ray tracing modes. However, each console outputs different numbers:

Performance Mode: 1080p – 60fps (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S)

Quality Mode: 2160p – 60fps (Xbox Series X); 1800p – 60fps (PS5); 2160p – 30fps (Xbox Series S)

RayTracing: 1440p – 60fps (PS5 and Xbox Series X); 1080p – 30fps (Xbox Series S)

In addition to the next-gen upgrade and Ascension level, the update includes numerous improvements to performance across all graphical settings. There’s also classic Nanosuit controls and over 100 big fixes. This update is only for the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Unfortunately, none of these updates are included in the Switch version.

Crysis Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.