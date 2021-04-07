EA Sports PGA Tour Will Have The Masters

One big addition to the old Tiger Woods PGA Tour titles that really changed the landscape of golf games was the inclusion of The Masters at Augusta National. When Rory McIllroy PGA Tour was announced, there was no Augusta National course in the game, and it may have been its ultimate demise. Fast forward six years and EA Sports is bringing back the PGA Tour with EA Sports PGA Tour. Today, EA dropped the bombshell to coincide with this weekend’s Masters Tournament at Augusta National. EA has confirmed that both The Masters license and Augusta National will be present in the game. The partnership will also support the Masters Tournament Foundation in its work to grow the game of golf. The only two things we know about EA Sports PGA Tour is that it will feature The Masters, and it won’t include Tiger Woods.