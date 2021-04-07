Edge of Eternity Release Date Announced for PC, Release Window for Consoles

Edge of Eternity has been in the works for a long time. Its grid-based turn-based action stands out from the pack and the game itself is offering up JRPG-esque thrills with a more modern visual style mixing in turn-based battles. With powerful sword-slashes and massive screen-filling spell-casting, Edge of Eternity offers a mix of large-scale storytelling with battles that feel equally grandiose. Midgar Studio has announced that the game will leave Early Access and get its final PC release, sands things like patches and the like, on June 8.

The game is also set for Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5 releases in the fourth quarter of 2021 – and as expected given that news, the PC version does have full controller support. The early bird discount ends on April 13 – so you had better hop on that savings while you can to get a full-fledged turn-based JRPG made with modern-day hardware in mind for under $20. It looks quite promising and if you love hex-based battle systems, you’ll be in heaven.