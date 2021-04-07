Gameplay Updates, Improvements Detailed for Mass Effect Legendary Edition

There are many ways to update an older game for modern platforms. Sometimes developers choose to remake games entirely from the ground up, as was the case with Ratchet & Clank (2016). Other times the game sees minimal changes, as was true of the titles included in Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Some game makers opt for the middle ground too, leaving the core experience intact while also taking the opportunity to make some noticeable improvements. This the the route BioWare is going with Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The team is making a hefty number of changes to the old games, and they’ve just dropped a very detailed list of exactly what’s going to be different this time around.

There’s quite a lot listed in BioWare’s blog post, but their goal is basically to make the experience more consistent across all three games. Notable changes include a reduction in reticle bloom in Mass Effect 1, as well as making all weapons usable by all classes. The ability to upgrade a given weapon’s effectiveness is still restricted by class. The level cap has also been removed, so it’s as if new game plus has been partially enabled by default. The Mako is also getting some changes, mostly some tuning to make it easier to handle. The biggest change to the vehicle is the addition of two new booster jets to help make traversal less of a chore.

DLC Armors have been fully integrated into all three games, and most will be unlockable naturally within the game instead of simply getting dumped on Shepard at a given game’s outset. All three games also have new achievements, and the first two games now have a direct impact on “galactic readiness” in Mass Effect 3. Fans will also be happy to hear that the Mass Effect 3: Extended Cut version of the ending is now the default. There are many more minor changes listed, but these are probably the most significant. Fans will be able to see these and all the visual changes once the game launches on May 14.