Musicus Now Available on Steam and MangaGamer

It’s a busy week for much-anticipated visual novel releases! First was DRAMAtical Murder from JAST Blue and now it’s Musicus! published by MangaGamer.

This is the latest game from the beloved visual novel developer Overdrive. The game focuses on a college dropout looking for his path in life. As with Overdrive games and their musical themes, his path intersects with a band.

Musicus! is currently available for download from MangaGamer with a launch discount of $40.45. The game is also on Steam in an all-ages version. A free patch is available from MangaGamer to restore cut content.