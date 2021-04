2K and HB Studios have announced two new brands are now available in PGA Tour 2K21. Players can now arm their MyPLAYER with new PUMA and TravisMathew swag. The TravisMathew collection, which makes its debut in PGA Tour 2K21, includes three polo shirts, three hats and three shoes. PUMA Golf will be offering a new oversized hat and new shoe. These are available in the in-game shop in 2K21 and is unlocked with virtual currency. You can check out a trailer below.