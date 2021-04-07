The Last Kids on Earth And The Staff of Doom Coming June 4

Based on the popular graphic novel series, The Last Kids on Earth, this video game adaptation brings the same charm, humor and action to your screens. Its even received a Netflix series which is a heavy influence on the look of this new title.

Fans gets to enjoy playing as their favorite characters as zombies and other creatures threaten not only their town but the entire dimension. The only way to end the craziness is to locate the broken pieces of the Staff of Doom. Unleash melee attacks or ranged projectiles using a variety of weaponry and upgrade gear. You get to play in co-op mode for action-packed teamwork.

Look for The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom to release for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam on June 4. View the trailer below for a breakdown of the story.