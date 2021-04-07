The Signifier: Director’s Cut Invites Fans to Journey Back into the Unconscious April 22

The definitive version of Playmestudio’s tech-noir thriller is coming to Steam, GOG and Humble Store on April 22, with improved performance being only of the extras on offer. Those who choose to pick up The Signifier: Director’s cut will also get to enjoy new new memories, more dialog, three more endings and a newly-added epilogue that promises further insight into important characters.

Additional features such as remappable controls, new menu tips and a new difficulty setting are also part of the package. Even better, fans who already own the original can upgrade to The Signifier: Director’s Cut for free. The game is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S later this year, so console-based fans will soo get their chance to check it out too.