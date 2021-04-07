Yonah’s Diary Included With NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Soundtrack

One of the main things that made the NieR games special was their soundtracks. The soundtrack for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will release a couple days before the game on April 21 and is available for pre-order. As a limited quantity bonus, people who pre-order the soundtrack will receive a mini booklet of Yonah’s Diary while supplies last. Excerpts from Yonah’s Diary were shown during the loading screen, so an actual physical copy of her diary would be a nice item for any fan of NieR to have on hand and may even offer more insight into her struggle with the black scrawl. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will release on April 23 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.