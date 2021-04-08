Corsair Offers Three New Competitive-Grade Gaming Peripherals

Corsair has announced three new gaming peripherals that have been built for and tested by eSports professionals. Two new gaming mice and a new keyboard are being introduced. Pushing mouse technology forward, Corsair will now be offering an 8,000Hz polling rate mouse. The Sabre RGB Pro and Sabre Pro will fall under the Champion Series lineup from Corsair as both utilize AXON hyper-processing technology and 8,000Hz polling rate. Both offer an ergonomic shape and an extremely light weight. The Sabre Pro retails for $54.99 while the RGB version is $59.99 and they are available today.

The third peripheral that has been announced from Corsair is the K70 RGB TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Also falling under the Champion series, the K70 RGB TKL comes with either Cherry MX Red, Silent Red or Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches. The keyboard was built from the ground up to offer the same technologies as the Sabre Pro as the AXON hyper-processing and 8,000Hz polling rate are also included. This allows for 8x the performance of standard gaming keyboards. Players can expect a tenkeyless design and a durable aluminum frame along with media keys, an aluminum volume roller and 8 MB of on-board storage that allows up to 50 profiles. The Corsair K70 RGB TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available today for $139.99.