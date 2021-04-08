Elgato Unveils Cam Link Pro Capture Card

Elgato, a division of Corsair, has revealed its latest capture card for capturing any video with a clean HDMI signal. The Elgato Cam Link Pro is the new powerful PCIe capture card and video mixer that offers four HDMI outputs and the ability to capture video at 4K/30 or 1080p/60. Conventional webcams become increasingly difficult to capture footage. The Cam Link Pro will offer multicam production with ease as users can hook up DSLR cameras, video cameras and action cameras to offer a multi-facet solution for filming. The Elgato 4K Capture Utility allows users to create multiviews such as picture-in-picture or side-by-side.

Cam Link Pro provides low latency video capture and supports a host of live production and video conferencing software. OBS Studio, vMIX, Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft Teams are confirmed to have proper integration with the capture card. It also integrates directly to the Elgato Stream Deck. Users can switch cameras instantly with this integration and swamp multiview layouts. Additionally, ORIGIN PC has also launched a new S-Class Workstation Desktop PC that includes this card and it can be purchased here. The Elgato Cam Link Pro is available today for $359.99.