Karma Boruto Arrives in Shinobi Striker Launch Trailer

Longtime fans of the Naruto manga, anime or video game franchises may know of the titular character’s son receiving his own series. Boruto is similar to his father in many ways being brash yet determined. He’s also featured prominently in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. While the game launched a couple of years ago, new DLC is keeping things fresh.

A new version of Boruto is launching April 9 as part of the character expansion pack. This one taps into his mysterious Karma abilities to unleash powerful attacks. It may be a small difference compared to the original Boruto but definitely worth having as he packs a serious punch. Viewers or readers can appreciate this addition as it keeps in timing with the Karma abilities seen in the show and books.

Check out some of Boruto’s Karma moves in the trailer below.