Resident Evil Showcase set for April 15, Features New Resident Evil Village Gameplay

Capcom today set a date for the next Resident Evil Showcase, featuring the hotly anticipated Resident Evil Village.

Confirmed back in March, the next Resident Evil Showcase will officially take place April 15 at 3pm PT. The showcase will include a new trailer and gameplay from Resident Evil Village, whose release date is quickly approaching. The team is also promising some surprises.

Brace yourselves for the next Resident Evil Showcase which goes live on April 15th at 3 PM PDT / 11 PM BST! Once again hosted by Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd), watch the teaser below for more info, and join the Resident Evil Re:Verse Open Beta Test while you wait! pic.twitter.com/ZFNhSfztRM — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 8, 2021

While we wait for the showcase, the Resident Evil RE:Verse open beta is now live. Unlike Village, RE:Verse is a third-person shooter multiplayer game that puts players in the shoes of famous Resident Evil characters. You can download and play it now.

Resident Evil Village launches May 7 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.