THX Unveils New Portable Amp for Mobile Headsets

THX has unveiled a new device that will bring immersive audio to mobile headsets for on-the-go gaming. The THX Onyx is a portable DAC/Amp that can partner with headsets such as the Razer BlackShark V2. It retails for $199.99 and offers THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier for ultra-low distortion and noise with 5x more power output than other USB DAC/Amps.

Within the hardware is a Master Quality Authenticated renderer that can reproduce digital master recordings. The device offers THX flagship studio quality along with plug-n-play capabilities to use on any device, whether it be a phone or a console.

For more on the THX Onyx, be sure to read our review.