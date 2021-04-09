IO Interactive Shares Roadmap for Hitman 3’s Season of Greed

Last month, IO Interactive announced the Seven Deadly Sins premium expansion for Hitman 3, which kicked off with the first act, Greed, featuring a new escalation with themed items and costumes.

To coincide with the upcoming expansions, the Danish developer has switched from a monthly roadmap of its free and premium content to seasons, with the first one being appropriately titled the Season of Greed. In addition to the aforementioned Greed DLC and the ongoing Berlin Egg Hunt which continues to run until April 12, today also sees the arrival of Hitman 3’s first new elusive target, as The Collector travels to Dartmoor and will remain there until April 19. Later in the month, a second elusive target, The Politician, will be available to track down in Hawke’s Bay from April 23 to May 3, and a free escalation titled The Jinzhen Incident will be added on April 29. Finally, Two Angry Gamers and Achievement Hunter will both add featured contracts to the game on April 15 and May 6 respectively, followed by a game patch on May 10.

For more on Hitman 3, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.