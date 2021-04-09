NEO: The World Ends with You Launching in July

The highly anticipated sequel to the somewhat niche jrpg The World Ends with You was announced some time ago, but now we’ve gotten an even better look in addition to an official release date at last. The latest trailer shows off characters with their voice actor reveals, combat and even some cutscene teases. The end of the trailer also reveals it’s coming in just a few months, on July 27, so there’s not a huge wait until fans can get their hands on this new title.

