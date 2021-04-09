PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show Doubleheader Set for June 13

Earlier this week, the ESA confirmed that E3 would be returning this year as a digital-only event, with big name publishers including Nintendo, Xbox, Ubisoft and more.

With the gaming showcase scheduled to run from June 12-15, PC Gamer and Gamesradar have teamed up to announce two shows that are set to feature their own lineup of game announcements, trailers and more. On June 13, the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show will both be broadcasted on live streaming platforms, with a promise to focus on “major releases and smaller projects alike.” More specific info on featured games and the timing of the shows will be announced in the months ahead.

Be sure to stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for all of the latest from E3 2021.