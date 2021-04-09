Review: HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Keyboard with Blue Clicky Switches

HyperX has continued to create mechanical keyboards that alter the form factors but maintain an excellent design. HyperX has now released a version of its Alloy Origins Core mechanical keyboard that includes Blue Clicky mechanical switches. The original version of the Alloy Origins Core launched with Red Linear switches a while ago. HyperX continues to offer different form factors in its keyboard line as the Alloy Origins Core is the tenkeyless design, rather than a full layout or the 60% form factor.

HyperX maintains its minimalist design with this Alloy Origins Core keyboard. The aluminum body, which also offers an aircraft-grade brush finish, is still the most durable feeling keyboard on the market. This keyboard has trimmed all that fat and still remains thin in design but also offers enough weight to keep it in place. The only issue I’ve had with the design is the fact that it attracts a lot of dust on the brushed finish itself, and this is across the entire suite. All of the media keys are mapped to secondary function including the option to change RGB brightness directly from a function key.

Users can expect the arrow keys and editing keys to be housed on the right. Coming back from using the HyperX Alloy Origins 60, the Alloy Origins Core feels either dated in its layout design or perhaps just not as clever. The Alloy Origins 60 offers secondary functions to a slew of keys while the Alloy Origins Core offers the media and gaming button options. While the keyboard is tenkeyless, the Alloy Origins 60 literally trimmed all the fat but offered the number pad as secondary functions. This would have been nice to see here and never I never thought it would be a necessity until testing the Alloy Origins 60.



The Blue Clicky mechanical switches that HyperX has included in this version of the Alloy Origins Core offer just enough feedback to feel satisfying. Each keystroke is crisp and using the keyboard for either typing or gaming remains fast. Each actuation feels fluid and while it feels somewhat springy on release, it just allows for a good flow. The click noise is much more subtle than some on the market, so if a user is looking for something that clicks but doesn’t make everyone else in the area aware that you’re working or gaming, this should be a perk for you.

The brushed finish also allows the RGB to be shown off. Each key has proper spacing allowing light to illuminate through the crevices. There are five brightness levels and three profiles on the keyboard itself. With the Alloy Origins being wired, there isn’t a reason to not crank up the brightness to show off the lighting. The fact still remains with the Alloy Origins keyboard line that the RGB is still some of the best in the business. It’s colorful and vibrant as the exposed lighting under each key reflects beautifully off the brushed aluminum. The keyboard still remains thin yet heavy enough to maintain its position on your desk. The RGB can be customized via the HyperX NGENUITY Software. A Custom Game Mode key is available to selectively disable keys that may interfere when playing a game.



Closing Comments:

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core mechanical keyboard with blue clicky switches remains intact while offering a different switch solution for those that desire it. The Blue Clicky switches offer enough feedback while maintaining the speed these keyboards offer. The click noise isn’t overwhelming, offering enough noise for a smaller area. While HyperX has released other keyboards since this one launched, it would have been nice to see some of the design improvements of the others such as including the secondary function keys. The lighting remains beautiful and the durability is here outside of not including Doubleshot PBT keycaps. The Alloy Origins Core with Blue Clicky switches is available now for $89.99 and it remains a hard price to beat for an excellent mechanical keyboard.