The Last of Us Remake Reportedly in Development, Days Gone 2 Not Happening

A new report out of Bloomberg highlighting Sony’s obsession with blockbuster titles revealed that a remake of a hit game is happening, but not a sequel to a different hit game.

Naughty Dog has taken over the reins of a The Last of Us Remake, according to reporting from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. The project was initially started by a small team within Sony’s San Diego Visual Arts Service Group. The team wanted to branch out and work on their own projects, and eventually opted to pitch a The Last of Us Remake over an Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune Remake. In their eyes, an Uncharted remake had a much longer shot at getting the greenlight considering how much extra work would have to be done. In the end, it didn’t matter as Sony has apparently put Naughty Dog in charge.

The Last of Us Remake is just one story to come out of Schreier’s article. Bend Studio is not moving forward with a Days Gone 2 after pitching it in 2019. According to the report, though Days Gone was profitable, a lengthy development cycle and mixed critical reception stopped Sony from greenlighting the project. Despite some flaws, Days Gone was a good game with good bones. A sequel could have really allowed the IP to take off.

Bend Studios is now working on a new game of its own. A team within the studio is helping Naughty Dog with a multiplayer game. The second team was originally supposed to work on an Uncharted project, but the studio heads were able to get the studio taken off the project. According to Eurogamer, the new Uncharted project was supposed to be something like a reboot or prequel.

While Days Gone 2 isn’t happening, there are currently a ton of PlayStation Studios titles in the pipeline. These include the already announced Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and Untitled God of War Sequel.