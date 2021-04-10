2K Teases WWE Game Announcement at WrestleMania this Weekend

Wrestling fans have plenty to be excited about this weekend with the latest edition of WrestleMania, the biggest wrestling show of the year that also marks the first WWE event with live fans in attendance in over a year.

In addition to two nights of anticipated wrestling matches, WrestleMania 37 will also present fans with their first look at the next WWE game from 2K, as the official Twitter account teased earlier this week with the tweet below. After diverting from the main series with the more over-the-top WWE 2K Battlegrounds last year, many fans are expecting this announcement to be the reveal of WWE 2K22, which would mark the second entry to be developed exclusively by Visual Concepts and potentially the first entry to debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for the latest news on 2K’s WWE games.