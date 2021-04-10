Check Out the Launch Trailer for Spellbreak – Chapter 2: The Fracture

Spellbreak originally launched back in September across multiple platforms, and now players who have been eagerly awaiting more content are ready to dive in with Chapter 2: The Fracture. The launch trailer showcases a brand new class and some abilities to look forward to for anyone that happens to try it out, in addition to some little story snippits that fans can get ready to jump into as soon as they update for Chapter 2 and get going.

Spellbreak – Chapter 2: The Fracture is availale now on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC. Check out the launch trailer below: