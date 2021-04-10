Nintendo Minute Takes some Guesses in Preparation for New Pokemon Snap

Kit and Krysta from Nintendo Minute are both anticipating New Pokemon Snap which launches at the end of the month. In order to get themselves more excited they’ve decided to play a game of Who’s That Pokemon and get the most wins or take a silly loss. While there isn’t new footage shown for the upcoming title, we do get to see more of the lovely official art as they guess who is who and encourage others to play along with them.

New Pokemon Snap launches on April 30. Check out the latest Nintendo Minute below: